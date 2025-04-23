Healthy teen drink Radnor Fizz is partnering with outdoor activity centres Go Ape for a second year, running its successful Fuel the Fun promotion.

The on-pack partnership offers the chance for households to win tree top adventure vouchers. Running from April until 31 October, there are plenty of chances to win the weekly prize of a voucher.

The Fuel the Fun draws will be supported through a social-first campaign including TikTok, sampling and tasting events at numerous Go Ape locations with brand ambassadors, as well as a series of social competitions and giveaways to drive engagement and awareness.

Chris Butler, marketing manager for Radnor Hills, said: “We were so pleased with how well our on-pack Fuel the Fun promotion went last year, we wanted to continue it in 2025. Some partnerships are so good they deserve a sequel.

“Go Ape is a brilliant day out for families, and we had such a good response from everyone who took part and won a prize last year. It’s simple to enter and all you have to do is buy a bottle, scan the QR code and enter.”

The competition will once again run on promotional 4-packs of Tropical, Forest Fruits and Apple flavoured Radnor Fizz as well as single bottles of each flavour.