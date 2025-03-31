JW Filshill has grown its sales team with the appointment of Estelle Balfour as regional development manager.

She will initially service the KeyStore estate in Ayrshire, Stranraer and Dumfries areas, reporting to sales manager Shirley Ruane who heads up the west of Scotland and northern England.

Balfour, who lives in Stewarton, Ayrshire, was most recently a regional sales executive with Ferrero Rocher. She is a graduate from the University of Strathclyde with a BA Honours in marketing.

Craig Brown, chief sales and marketing officer at JW Filshill, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Estelle to the Filshill family as we celebrate our 150th anniversary.

“She is eager to continue her journey in the food and drink sector and further develop her skill set. Estelle has demonstrated great passion about our culture and values the development opportunities that Filshill offers, and we look forward to watching her continue this next stage of her career with confidence, supported by her new colleagues and working closely with ambitious, results-driven KeyStore retailers.”

Commenting on her new role, Balfour said: “I’ve always been interested in FMCG and did a module on it when I was at university – I also worked in Tesco as a student and my interest in retail grew from there. Much of my role at Ferrero was about building relationships and that is embedded in the culture at Filshill and KeyStore.”