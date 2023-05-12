SPAR
SPAR is the symbol group in the UK supported by five regional distribution centres. Celebrating 10 years of consecutive growth, today more convenience store shoppers consider SPAR stores as a destination to purchase their groceries ahead of other symbol groups (YouGov Shopper Research Q1 2020).
- Promotional Feature
How bricks-and-mortar transformations continue to boost loyalty and margins
With a number of its retailers moving across to the definitive Spar Market format, the result is a compelling offer that has its roots in local understanding, says UK retail director Ian Taylor.
- Promotional Feature
Why local is at the heart of Spar
When local stores put the needs of the community at the heart of their offer, it motivates consumers to shop more at convenience outlets, says Spar.
- Promotional Feature
SPAR backs independent retailers with tailored support
As lockdown eases and life returns to the old normal, SPAR is looking forward to a steady stream of independent retailers joining its ranks.
- Promotional Feature
What convenience retailers need in a symbol partner
The Covid-19 pandemic has been a unique test for convenience retailers, who have returned to the centre of community life as people have stayed at home and shopped locally. Symbol groups have used their collaborative advantages to adapt quickly, an edge that will prove useful as restrictions ease, as SPAR ...