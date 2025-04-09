World of Sweets has teamed up with Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir to share the joy of sweets and provide vital funding.

In order to celebrate the 130th Birthday of Bonds of London, World of Sweets are announcing the launch of a new Bonds share bag range, in partnership with Our Dementia Choir.

World of Sweets will be including their four top-selling Bonds share bags, lemon sherberts, pear drops, butter mintoes and rhubarb and custard in this exciting collaboration.

New bag designs showcase the Our Dementia Choir logo, with 10% of profits going to the charity. The charity has an annual fundraising target of £175,000 to support the choir and their carers.

Kathryn Hague, head of marketing at World of Sweets said: “We are so excited to be partnering with Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir, this is truly a celebration of both Bonds and the amazing charity.

“The local connection is amazing, we have known about the charity since they formed in 2018 and it is so special to be able to connect with them on their project and to help fund vital transport and specialist support through sweet sales.

“Bonds of London is celebrating its 130th Birthday this year, and focusing on some of the best-selling hardboiled sweets is a testament to nostalgia-loving customers who continue to repurchase sweets they have loved for years.

“We worked closely with Our Dementia Choir on a brand new packaging design for the four sweet bags and really hope customers will love the refreshed design. We really hope the sweets will help spread joy, just as Our Dementia Choir is able to do through their amazing work.”

Jess Johnson, social media manager and wellbeing leader at Our Dementia Choir said: “At Our Dementia Choir, we firmly believe in the incredible power of music to bring happiness, connection and comfort to those living with dementia. We also know sweets can bring us so much nostalgia and really help to bring a moment of joy, which is why this partnership is so brilliant.

“We are really happy to be teaming up with World of Sweets on their Bonds of London range. Partnering with local companies is really important to us - the support from the Midlands has been amazing and we hope it can continue as we really rely on generous public donations and corporate support.

“Our choir members are so excited about the collaboration and can’t wait to try the sweets and see them on the shelves of their local convenience stores.”