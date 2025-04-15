Convenience meal and rice brand Veetee showcased two innovations for the ready meals category at this year’s National Convenience Show - the new Hungryheads range and the improved Duo Pots.

Veetee says it has embraced the challenge of creating products that are as easy to prepare as they are enjoyable to eat. Whether it’s a meal on-the-go, a quick lunch break or a speedy dinner solution, Veetee’s products deliver gourmet flavours in just 60 seconds.

Hungryheads is Veetee’s new brand of ready-in-minutes meals, offering globally inspired dishes. Therange is divided into five product families, each with a themed name, spanning noodles, ramen, soups, comfort food and pasta.

“This is our answer to the modern need for food that’s fast but never boring,” said Rajiv Varma, MD at Veetee Foods. “We’ve combined fresh, authentic flavours with true convenience - ready in just a minute, with no compromise on quality.”

Meanwhile Veetee’s Duo Pots now feature improved packaging. The new easy-peel lids directly address customer feedback—making opening Duo Pots seamless and frustration-free. Each is also individually sealed, giving consumers better portion control and freshness.

Duo Pot Flavours include basmati, pilau, sticky, Thai jasmine, long grain, Thai lime and herb and wholegrain basmati.

Both ranges are designed for convenience retailers and food-to-go operators looking to meet rising demand for high-quality, quick-serve options, Veetee says. They offer zero prep hassle for consumers and are perfect for on-the-go meals or busy families.