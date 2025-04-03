Tony’s Chocolonely is to recall its Dark Almond Sea Salt and Everything Bar after it was discovered they may contain small stones.

The details are that the two 180g size bags are in batch codes 162633 162614 163061 (Sea Salt) and 4331 4332 4333 (Everything Bar) and carry a best before date of 26, 27 or 28 November.

Understandably, these bars are unsafe to eat, and they are recalled. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

The recall only affects these specific products and date codes, Tony’s notice advises. “The chance of an individual product being affected is low, and we have decided to take this step in order to ensure the safety and satisfaction of consumers.”

