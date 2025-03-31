Where on the planet would you hide chocolate for a loved one?

That’s the question being asked by Cadbury’s for the fifth year running this Easter, with 400,000 people logging on in 2024 to use the brand’s interactive ‘virtual Eater egg hunt’.

The premise is simple - it’s a virtual Easter egg hunt which is live until 20 April, where consumers can hide an egg on a map anywhere in the world for someone they love, alongside a clue to help them find it.

Spanning digital, out-of-home, broadcast TV and radio, the Worldwide Hide is “the ultimate interactive Easter egg hide and seek,” supplier Mondelez International says, aiming to “bring people together and encouraging sharing and gifting to those who matter most.”

To take part, players can visit the Worldwide Hide here.