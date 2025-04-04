Cadbury has just announced the nationwide rollout of its latest addition to its range – the Dairy Milk Happy Birthday 360g gifting bar.

The new addition to the Dairy Milk gifting range is ideal for shoppers to give to a loved one, with Birthdays the second biggest gifting occasion of the year behind Christmas. However, as they are not seasonal, birthdays are also an all-year round opportunity. recently

Cadbury advises that retailers merchandise our Happy Birthday bars adjacent to other gifting opportunities, such as flowers, cards and other gifting categories, to help drive incremental sales and inspire shoppers. The 360g bar is available with a RRP of £5.85.

Radhika Pai, brand manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk at Mondelēz International, said: “We’re excited to announce that this happy addition to our gifting bar range is now available to shoppers nationwide. Our mission to bring the spirit of Cadbury generosity all year round just got bigger, and we’re thrilled to be able to help make that special day in everyone’s life that little bit sweeter.”