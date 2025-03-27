Cadbury is bringing back its hugely successful Cadbury Fingers promotion, Fingers Crossed, but this time bigger and bolder, with more prizes than ever. It gives consumers the chance to win if they find a crossed chocolate finger in their pack.

To be in with a chance to win, all shoppers have to do is pick up a promotional pack and if they find a Cadbury Crossed Finger biscuit inside with a winning ticket, they could win cash prizes ranging from £50 up to an incredible £20,000.

Shoppers also have the opportunity to win thousands of cash prizes by following the code on pack and entering the barcode and batch code at fingerscrossed.cadbury.co.uk to find out how much they’ve won. What’s more, this promotion also includes pricemarked packs, making it perfectly placed for convenience stores.

Anastasia Lutskovskaya, senior brand manager for Cadbury Biscuits, said: “As we welcome the arrival of spring, we’re excited to bring back our delightful twist for retailers and shoppers. After reaching an audience of over 41 million people for our 2024 promotion, we’re building on last year’s success with thousands more cash prizes to be won.”

Running until 1 July, promotional packs within the competition include Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers 114g, the £1.65 PMP version, White Fingers 114g, Salted Caramel Fingers 114g and Dairy Milk Fingers Family Pack 189g.