Ahead of Easter, Swizzels has given its popular treats a seasonal twist, inspired by the success of Squashies. The new Drumchick features bright packaging and a chick-shaped design, set to stand out on shelves and drive seasonal sales.

Featuring a dual-flavour combination of orange and pineapple, Squashies Drumchick will offer retailers a chance to expand their Easter range beyond chocolate and cater to increasing demand from consumers for alternative sweet treats. The limited 120g bags are available in cases of 12 with an RRP of £1.15.

This year, the sweet maker’s range also sees the return of the best-selling Sweet Shop Favourite tubs and vegan-friendly variety bags, including Scrumptious Sweets, Luscious Lollies and Curious Chews, individually wrapped sweets that appeal to shoppers looking for treats to gift, share with family and friends and use for Easter egg hunts.

Clare Newton, trade marketing manager, said: “Whilst Easter is usually associated with chocolate, we’ve noted rising demand for alternative sweet treats. As a result, we’ve launched Squashies Drumchick to help retailers elevate their Easter offerings and boost sales. It plays into the popularity of fruity flavours and limited, seasonal treats and are ideal for retailers looking to diversify their Easter range, compliment chocolate confectionery and appeal to a broader range of shoppers.”