This Easter, The Hershey Company is rolling out a selection of themed SKUs including new products across both Reese’s and Hershey’s brands.

The lineup includes Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg 413g (RRP £14), Reese’s Spring Sprinkles Big Cup King Size 73g (RRP £2) and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème Egg 390g (RRP £12).

Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg is a new addition to the Easter product range for 2025. It includes a 170g Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter filled egg offering consumers a satisfying flavour combination of peanut butter and chocolate, a 170g bag of Mini Peanut Butter eggs, and the new Spring Sprinkle Big Cup King Size.

The newly launched Reese’s Spring Sprinkles Big Cup King Size features two big peanut butter cups with spring-shaped sprinkles, nearly twice the size of regular cups. Finally, the Cookies ‘N’ Creme Egg includes an XL 300g Cookies ‘N’ Creme egg and a 90g Cookies ‘N’ Creme bar.

Jackson Hitchon, General Manager of Europe, Middle East, Africa and World Travel Retail at The Hershey Company, commented, “Easter remains a critical moment to drive penetration and attract new shoppers, and Reese’s continues to outperform the Easter singles market by +14%, reinforcing its position as a seasonal favourite in the UK and beyond.

“As consumer demand for white chocolate surges by +20.2% year-on-year, our latest innovations aim to capitalise on this growth and encourage more trial. We’re not only enhancing the shopper experience but also unlocking greater opportunities for our retail partners to maximise sales throughout the season.”

