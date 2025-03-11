Southern Comfort has teamed up with rapper Aitch to launch Northern Comfort, a limited-edition bottle of the brand’s whiskey-based liqueur that celebrates all things northern.

The bottle will launch across national grocery multiples and convenience stores from this month (rsp: £22/70cl).

It was inspired by research that showed “64% of people up north were proud of their hometown”, said Southern Comfort.

To mark the release, Southern Comfort and Aitch took over a train journey across the north, surprising fans with a live performance.

“Southern Comfort’s all about good vibes, no rules, just enjoying and being yourself, you know – whatever’s comfortable and feels right,” said Aitch. “The north deserves big moments, and this was one of them.

“Sometimes we can be overlooked up here, so Northern Comfort is all about showing love to the culture, a proper celebration of the north. And what better way to honour that than throwing the sickest party while we travel across the country?”

Aitch – real name Harrison Armstrong – is no stranger to the drinks industry. Last January the rapper launched Syps, a zero-sugar, zero-calorie range of fizzy waters, into Iceland.