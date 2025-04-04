Scandinavian Tobacco Group UK has added new flavours to its XQS nicotine pouch portfolio. Raspberry Blackcurrant, Strawberry Kiwi and Berrynana Twist are all available to retailers from April onwards, with an RRP of £5.50.

Nicotine pouch sales are currently worth just under £136m which represents volume growth of 79% versus the same time last year, and are growing fastest in the convenience channel.

STG’s UK head of marketing, Prianka Jhingan, said: “We’re excited to bring these three new fruit fusion flavours to market, which now take the skus in the XQS portfolio up to eight. Our sales force will be visiting stores around the country to talk to them about the growing range and offering a new counter-top merchandising display unit to house them all. We encourage retailers to do themselves a new flavour and stock-up!”