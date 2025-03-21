Maggi’s Air Fryer Crispy Coating is its latest innovation in culinary convenience designed to elevate the air fryer experience, it says.

The coatings are available in three flavours – Southern, Katsu and Korean BBQ - made to deliver that delicious crunch, making it easy to achieve quality crispiness at home.

To enjoy a quick, hassle-free meal bursting with flavour and crunch, simply coat bases such as chicken - air fry and pair with vegetables and sides.

Danielle McAreavey, head of marketing for Maggi UK an d Ireland, said: “We’re so excited to be introducing the new Maggi Air Fryer Crispy Coating Mixes to cooking enthusiasts in the UK.Building on the huge success of Maggi Air Fryer seasonings last year, these coatings are perfect for those wanting to inject some excitement into their everyday recipes whilst still creating healthy meals, quickly and easily.

“With so many homes in the UK making use of air fryers, we wanted to ensure consumers are inspired with tasty and varied recipes to help with anything from entertaining guests to busy family weeknights.”