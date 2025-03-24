Aperol is catering to drinkers’ demand for convenience, adding an RTD spritz serve to its range.

Billed as a “perfectly balanced, premixed version” of the Aperol Spritz cocktail, the 9% abv NPD contains its namesake citrus aperitif, mixed with sparkling wine and soda.

The “convenient” tipple was designed for “ease of serve and consistency” and would cater to “outdoor gatherings, al fresco dining, or relaxed aperitivo moments”, said Aperol.

Shoppers need simply serve it in a large wine glass, filled with ice and garnished with a fresh orange slice, it added.

The NPD will launch into retailers in a multipack of four 20cl glass bottles (rsp: £13).

It will hit Waitrose, Ocado and Amazon on 24 March, with a wider rollout planned over the following weeks.

“Aperol Spritz has long been enjoyed as part of relaxed, sociable moments,” said Aperol brand ambassador Loris Contro.

“With Aperol Spritz Ready to Serve, we’re delighted to offer a convenient way to enjoy the same high-quality cocktail, without the need for mixing.”

It comes after Fever-Tree unveiled its Blood Orange Gin Spritz (rsp: £2.90/250ml) this week, made with Margot Robbie’s Papa Salt Coastal Gin.

The 5% abv tipple, which will roll into Waitrose and Sainsbury’s stores in April, would tap rising demand for spritz-style serves, said Fever-Tree.