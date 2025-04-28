Pernod Ricard has unveiled a new “très très chic” look for its Maison Lillet range.

Boasting a new design, the new Lillet bottle aims to pay homage to the home of the Maison by striking a balance between heritage and modern flair. Utilising a clear, and bright look, the new Lillet bottle reflects and plays with the light, mirroring the Apéritif’s signature lightness

Brand director for Pernod Ricard UK, Josh McCarthy explained the new look. “Consumers love the new bottle, as proven by our research, where not only did the new pack deliver improved brand visibility based on its modernity but also stand out verses our key competitors. Following our recent collaboration with Netflix hit Emily in Paris, we think our new bottle propels Lillet to the heart of Spritz occasions for our stylish audience and to ensure no one misses out, we’ve secured our biggest ever footprint in both the On and Off-Trade to this summer!”

The new design was created by Nude Brand Creation and will run across the full range including the Lillet Blanc, Lillet Rosé and Lillet Rouge.