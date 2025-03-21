Walkers has confirmed that its fan favourite Worcester Sauce and Tomato Ketchup flavours are set to return – with the former getting something of a wider releaser than its soft launch last month.

The manufacturer has teamed up with Lea & Perrins and Heinz to help retailers take shoppers’ lunches to the next level, as it invites consumers to sauce up their sandwiches.

The additions come as fans continue to take to social media to request that Walkers bring back the Worcester Sauce flavour. The highly anticipated return of the popular flavour has seen Walkers collaborate with the brand that created the original Worcester Sauce, Lea & Perrins, to deliver a tangy taste. Packs feature a graphic of the iconic Lea & Perrins Worcester Sauce bottle to highlight the partnership and catch the eye of shoppers.

Walkers has also joined forces with the nation’s favourite ketchup brand, Heinz, to deliver the iconic, rich tomato flavour that consumers know and love. The Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottle also features prominently on-pack, making it unmissable in store

Irina Panescu, senior marketing manager at Walkers, said: “Earlier this month, super fans from all over the country descended on Charlie’s Convenience Store in Worcester, as it became the first and only stockist of Walkers Worcester Sauce flavour crisps in the world.

“However, we knew from the unprecedented reaction that we needed to bring the iconic flavour back to stores nationwide. We are thrilled to be answering the demands of shoppers with the return of our Worcester Sauce flavoured crisps, working with Lea & Perrins to deliver our best taste yet.”

Walkers Lea & Perrins Worcester Sauce and Heinz Tomato Ketchup flavours are hitting shelves across the grocery, impulse and wholesale channels from this week. The NPD will be available in a range of formats, including a 45g grab bag (RRP £1.10), 70g PMP (RRP £1.25) and a six-pack (RRP £2).