The Official Team Partner of cricket competition The Hundred, KP Snacks, has unveiled a new on-pack promotion offering a chance to win £20,000 as well as daily cash and cricket prizes.

Launching with a new spin-to-win mechanic giving consumers the chance to win instant prizes, the promotion will be running across the eight brands that feature on teams’ shirts: Popchips, Butterkist, POM-BEAR, Tyrrells, KP Nuts, Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Skips. The promotion will run across a huge 66 SKUs from the supplier’s portfolio and runs until 17 August.

Prizes include daily cash giveaways of up to £100, The Hundred store e-vouchers worth up to £65 and cricket equipment, such as special New Balance x Everyone In cricket bats or ball and stump sets.

The Hundred sponsorship is a key element of the KP Snacks People & Planet responsible business approach. Its community cricket pitch programme, aiming to get ‘Everyone In’, will see 100 community pitches built by the end of 2025. Focusing on densely populated and underprivileged areas, these pitches will have a long-term impact by encouraging millions to engage in cricket and lead more active lives.

Kevin McNair, marketing director at KP Snacks, said: ‘As we celebrate our fifth year of partnering with The Hundred, we’re more excited than ever to launch a new on-pack promotion featuring our biggest prize yet, along with a fun and engaging mechanic that’s sure to intrigue customers.”