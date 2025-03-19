Imperial Brands has launched a new range of flavours for its rechargeable blu bar kit vape line.

The new additions are available now, each comprising of a rechargeable blu bar device and flavoured pod - and 11 new blu pod flavours.

The three new kit flavours are Watermelon Ice, Blueberry Ice, and Blueberry Sour Razz, whilst the replaceable packs of two pods are now available in Blueberry Ice, Lemon Lime, Strawberry Ice, Berry Mix, Kiwi Passionfruit, Mint, Apple, Grape, Banana Ice, Blueberry Cherry, and Triple Melon. The blu pod packs and blu bar kits both carry an RRP of £5.99.

According to research by Nielsen, the top 10 most popular flavours amongst UK users of disposable vapes are fruit-based - with Lemon Lime, Pineapple Ice and Strawberry Ice coming in as the top three.

Consumer marketing director UK & Ireland at Imperial Brands, Yawer Rasool, said: “The vape market in the UK is being driven by two key factors – flavour choice and ease of use. As the availability of disposable vapes comes to an end in the UK, our extended blu bar range has been designed to be just as easy to use as a disposable vape product, while offering the most popular flavours in a reuseable pod format.

“Given that the overall pod market nearly doubled in the last year, mainly due to growth in the availability of products which offer the same convenience as disposable vapes, it is clear that the new blu bar kit and pods are a ‘must stock’ item for retailers.”