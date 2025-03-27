Ginsters is partnering with Heinz Beanz to create the new Ginsters Limited Edition Heinz Beanz & Cheese Slice.

Ginsters chefs have teamed up with Heinz to create the perfect ratio of Beanz, cheese and pastry in a 170g slice (rsp: £1.95).

The launch will be supported by an ongoing social media campaign featuring a search for discerning super fans to test the brand new slice.

Ginsters marketing director, Sarah Babb, commented: “We are so excited to introduce our new Limited Edition Heinz Beanz & Cheese Slice. Heinz Beanz are a national treasure! Combining them with cheese and wrapping them in our perfect puff pastry is sure to delight shoppers all over the country and drive category growth. This classic much-loved combination, now available with a twist, is set to make lunches more exciting, tasty and convenient!”

Kraft Heinz UK meals marketing & commercial director Alessandra de Dreuille, added: “At Heinz, we’re always looking for new ways to bring our iconic Beanz to fans across the UK, and what better way than wrapped in Ginsters’ golden, flaky pastry? This collaboration is a perfect blend of two great products coming together to create a slice that’s as comforting as it is delicious. We know consumers are looking for tasty, convenient options and the Heinz Beanz & Cheese Slice is sure to become an instant classic.”