Galaxy is continuing its partnership with the Young Women’s Trust as the UK activation of its ‘Your Pleasure Has Promise’ campaign.

This year’s activity kicks off with an initial £150,000 donation, bringing the three-year donation total to £350,000, whilst encouraging shoppers to support the work of the partnership via product purchase. Every purchase of a promotional Galaxy bar in Co-op stores nationwide will trigger an additional donation to the Young Women’s Trust, supporting the ambition to raise an extra 10% on top of the initial donation.

To drive consumer engagement, in-store POS, such as aisle fins and shippers, will be combined with digital and out-of-home promotional materials to ensure shoppers are seeing the campaign at a range of touchpoints. The final step is a limited-edition pack that promotes the partnership with Young Women’s Trust and includes a QR code to encourage shoppers to learn more about the campaign.

Romi Mackiewicz, brand director at Galaxy, said: “We’re committed to creating a world where chocolate does as good as it tastes. We know that young women earn a fifth less than men the same age1, and over half of young women have faced discrimination in the workplace – yet 39% of Britons think things have gone far enough according to a Kings College International Women’s Day survey. We know there is clearly still work to be done in helping women to thrive.

“In the last two years we have helped over 2,000 young women in the UK prosper via our partnership with the Young Women’s Trust. The campaign will continue to raise awareness of the critical barriers that women still face today, specifically the gender pay gap and equality in the workplace, through in-store retail activity and wider marketing initiatives.”