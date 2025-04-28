Women’s shaving brand Wilkinson Sword Intuition has launched a new campaign called Any Hair, Anywhere, in a bid to make hair removal ‘feel real and relatable,’ it says.

The brand has revealeed it’s on a mission to connect with modern women through an honest portrayal of their relationships with body hair - wherever it might pop up.

The new campaign sees the brand bring a refreshing take on the category and embrace the ‘messy, intimate and ridiculous realities of shaving as a woman.’

The campaign will be backed by a significant media investment to further boost brand awareness. It addresses body hair in a fun, humorous, tongue-in-cheek way, whether that be removing facial fuzz, tackling stubborn hair that grows back every two days, hair in unwanted places or the luscious feeling of dolphin smooth legs.

Underpinning the new brand positioning is a range of intuitive tools designed to work in harmony with women’s bodies for a safer, easier shave.

Katharine Goodchild, business director for North West Europe at supplier Edgewell Personal Care, said: “With our latest campaign, we’re flipping the script on outdated beauty rules and highlighting the real behaviours attached to women’s shaving habits. Traditional ads have typically highlighted shaving as either a ‘spa moment’ or a political statement - but the truth is, hair grows everywhere, and every woman’s relationship with it is personal.”

The new ‘Any Hair, Anywhere’ adverts will be live on BVOD, YouTube as well as wider social media.