Fish4Ever is adding Cornish Sardines to its new look range.

Probably best known for its award-winning, 100% pole and line caught tuna - once described by Greenpeace as “the best tuna in the world for sustainable and equitable sourcing” - Fish4Ever also has a 20-year reputation for selling Scottish mackerel and sprats.

Charles Redfern, founder, said: “As a UK protected, designated origin hero, Cornish sardines are a ‘local shores’ success story we’ve been seeking to champion for many years. Sardines are not only moreish but also a nutritionally-ripped, lean protein superfood jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, B12 and more.”

Fish4Ever is also to launch new packaging and an extended range this month, with an informal British storytelling twist celebrating Fish4Ever’s unrivalled reputation as the only tinned fish business in the UK that enjoys B-Corp status. It’s also home to a QR code so the inquisitive can trace their catch back to the actual boat that caught it.