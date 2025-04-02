Dolly Wines, a collab between superstar Dolly Parton and wine supplier Accolade Wines, has rolled out in convenience exclusively through Booker and Nisa.

The range features a Dolly Rosé (RRP: £9.50/750ml) and Dolly Prosecco (RRP: £11/750ml) and was first launched into Asda last September.

The prosecco is a “fresh and zingy sparkling wine” with “stone-fruit aromas” and flavours of apple and pears, said Accolade Wines.

While the rosé is a “delicate and romantic French rosé” featuring notes of strawberry, citrus and a touch of dried sage.

Accolade marked the brand’s move into convenience as a “really exciting milestone”.

“With strong demand for Prosecco and Rosé, we’re delighted to offer retailers an opportunity to tap into these thriving categories with a brand that resonates across generations,” said Tom Smith, marketing director Europe at Accolade Wines.

“At Accolade Wines, we are committed to supporting our retail partners by bringing exciting, in-demand brands to market, and we look forward to seeing Dolly Wines delight shoppers and drive strong performance in the convenience sector.”