Booker is to host not one but two drinks festivals this spring. Next Monday (28 April) sees the commencement of a three-week wine festival, and then on 19 May an eight-week beer and cider event will go live.

Available across Premier, Londis, Family Shopper and Budgens, both festivals will showcase a wide selection of drinks alongside exclusive deals and product launches.

The wine festival will feature a curated selection of popular wines, including brands like La Vieille Ferme and i heart Prosecco, along with launches and expanded ranges. Consumers will have the chance to explore a variety of reds, whites and sparkling wines at “exceptional” prices, Boooker says.

Retailers will also benefit from exclusive promotions, discounted multipacks and strong margins on key lines. Among the exclusive selections for customers are standout wines like Andrew Peace Masterclass and Wairau Cove.

Over with the beer and cider festival, there will be an impressive selection of popular beers and ciders, with special deals extending across a variety of premium beverages. There will also be multipack bundles for brands including Cruzcampo, Heineken, Madri, San Miguel and 1664 Bierre.

Premier and Family Shopper retailers will offer over 200 lines across lager, ale, craft, cider and premium drinks, including regional brands. There are also exciting additions for Booker’s symbol group customers such as Brewdog Orange Crush.

Colm Johnson, retail managing director, said: “We’re excited to bring both festivals to our symbol group stores, offering consumers fantastic selections of wines and beverages at great prices. These events are a great opportunity for retailers to offer exclusive deals, boost sales and introduce consumers to new favourites.”

