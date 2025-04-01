Accolade Wines has launched Wine Advantage, an online platform designed to simplify the category and support convenience store retailers grow their wine sales.

The platform provides exclusive category insights, optimised store planograms, POS materials and the latest brand updates to help retailers “stock better and sell smarter”.

To bolster its launch, the wine supplier is offering a free case of wine to retailers who sign up, implement and share a picture of the POS materials in-store.

Insights from a recent POS trial between Accolade Wines and seven Go Local stores supported the platform, the wine supplier said.

The trial delivered a 9% increase in value sales for participating retailers, outperforming the wider market which has seen a decline of 4%.

“Convenience retailers have a huge opportunity to unlock incremental sales through wine, but they need the right tools to do so. The results of our trial with Parfetts prove that a well-structured, easy-to-shop fixture can have a significant impact on sales performance,” said Thomas Joyce-Brown, head of trade marketing Europe at Accolade Wines.

“With the launch of Wine Advantage, we are equipping retailers with everything they need to succeed, making the wine category more accessible, profitable, and future-fit.”