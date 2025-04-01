Absolut Vodka & Sprite, the RTD cocktail from The Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard, has introduced its first-ever flavour innovation.

Following the RTD’s first launch into convenience in February 2024, the new watermelon addition (rsp: £2.30/250ml) would complement the existing range while bringing something fresh and exciting to the mix, said Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP).

Consumer testing revealed high scores in purchase intent (84%), with a majority of consumers saying they would enjoy more than two drinks in one session.

The launch would be supported with a summer marketing campaign through social media, OOH advertising and influencer partnerships, both online and in-store, said CCEP.

“Innovation is at the heart of our ready-to-drink portfolio this year, and the launch of our watermelon variant is a game-changing moment – not just for Absolut Vodka & Sprite, but for the entire category, said Elaine Maher, associate director, Alcohol Ready-to-Drink at CCEP GB.

“Vodka remains a top choice for RTDs, while lemon-lime soft drinks are a staple mixer. By adding a bold watermelon twist, we’re tapping into the number one growth driver – flavour innovation – and offering consumers a fresh new way to enjoy a classic combination.”