Boost Drinks has added two limited edition lines in both its Energy and Sport ranges; Blue Raspberry Energy and Cloudy Lemonade Sport.

Boost’s new Blue Raspberry limited edition comes in a 250ml can with a 75p PMP.

Citing Tastepoint research from 2024, Boost says 40% of consumers are looking for new flavours within energy, and Blue Raspberry is an “established and visually appealing flavour profile that appeals to both Millennial and Gen Z demographics, through nostalgia and modern relevance”.

Meanwhile, Boost Cloudy Lemonade Sport, which comes in a 500ml sports cap bottle with a 89p PMP, is designed to tap into the popular citrus flavour profile.

Head of Energy Brands at AG Barr, Adrian Hipkiss explained the launches. “These latest limited edition launches across Energy and Sport are helping us provide an increasingly diverse range of drinks, that tap into multiple consumer trends and flavour desires. The two new flavours will build excitement in their respective rapidly growing categories, ultimately supporting our retail partners to drive more sales. Limited editions create a buzz around the chiller, with shoppers keen to try before it’s gone and we will be supporting both new flavours with a social and sampling campaign.”