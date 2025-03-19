Golden Acre Foods is launching four varieties of its new Hungry Boar premium meat snacks into Booker Retail Partners, which will be available to independent and convenience retailers from the end of March.

Booker will stock four SKUs: Flamin’ Piri Piri; Loaded Cheese; Chicken and Pork – with £1.99 pricemarked packs.

The launch of Hungry Boar will be supported by a digital, social and influencer led campaign, sampling activity at consumer events throughout the spring/summer period including at Pub in the Park, and in-store shopper activity.

Head of marketing for Golden Acre Foods, Rebecca Cutter, said: “The meat snacking category is in need of innovation as there has been little new news in meat snacking over recent years. So, we are really excited to be launching our new Hungry Boar range into Booker. There is a clear opportunity to bring a more adult meat snacking proposition into the category that is perfect for those looking for a tasty snack to fuel their busy lifestyles.

“Hungry Boar is a snack full of flavour and we’re hugely confident the range will be popular among adults living an active lifestyle who are looking for a tasty meat kick to keep them satisfied for longer.”