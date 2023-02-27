EDGEPoS by Henderson Technology
Henderson Technology, the leading EPOS supplier, works with independent retailers and offers a number of bespoke technology solutions so store owners can focus on making their businesses more profitable while providing shoppers with an excellent in-store experience.
To find out more, visit: https://www.henderson.technology/edgepos-products/
Contact info
- Promotional Feature
The retail tech to invest in to make your store run better
Investment in retail technology and specifically electronic point-of-sale (EPoS) software systems and self-checkouts will continue to be a trend well into 2023.
- Promotional Feature
How investing in retail technology can have a positive impact on shopper behaviour
Being able to transform the customer experience, save employee hours and increase profits is essential to maintaining a competitive edge. Three retailers explain how the EDGEPoS system has helped them achieve all these goals.
- Promotional Feature
Belfast-based Spar benefits from move to fully self-service
Spar Titanic Quarter in the heart of Belfast has implemented a brand new retail concept, becoming a fully self-service checkout store, powered by epos software, and enabling manpower and cost savings.
- Promotional Feature
How investment in retail technology can help spur convenience store sales
Independent convenience retailers Charlie and Ruth Hamilton, who run three Spar stores in Northern Ireland, explain why retail technology has really made a difference to their bottom line.