More than half of retailers have taken steps to improve their in-store experiences and differentiate themselves from competition, new research by Coca-Cola has found.

To mark its 125th anniversary in Great Britain, the soft drink brand has highlighted the importance of c-stores and the retailers that run them.

The survey revealed that over a third (36%) of local stores now offer online delivery, while 23% provide parcel pick-up and drop-off services.

Retailers are embracing new platforms with 37% developing a social media presence to create a more personal connection with customers online.

From a consumer perspective, c-stores are “enjoying a resurgence” with nearly a quarter (23%) of shoppers depending on them more than any other retail outlet.

Coca-Cola said the Covid-19 pandemic rediscovered the importance of the ’corner shop’, as over a third (34%) of Brits said their local store is an essential part of their daily life.

A similar percentage (33%) said without their local c-store, they would struggle to quickly access food and other essential items.

The soft drink brand’s 125th anniversary and ‘Made in GB’ credentials are two factors that would drive shopper behaviour, it said.

Over a half of respondents (55%) preferred to buy items manufactured in the UK - hence the ‘Made in GB’ displayed on Coca-Cola bottles and cans, the brand added.

Meanwhile, consumers are visiting their local store five times a month, spending approximately £14.90 per visit, the survey found.

“Being a convenience store owner is full of many challenges but is also extremely rewarding,” said Rav Garcha (pictured), owner of six stores in the Midlands and the Portsmouth area.

”From building lasting relationships with customers to connecting with fellow retailers all over the country, we share every part of our lives with these people, and don’t take for granted the customers that literally put food on our tables, clothes on our backs and provide us with means to provide for our families.”

The research highlighted the “resilience and adaptability of local retailers,” said Stephen Moorhouse, general manager of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in GB.

“Convenience stores have been at the heart of their communities for generations, and Coca-Cola has proudly stood alongside them throughout that journey.”