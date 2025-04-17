Coca-Cola and Bacardí have teamed up to launch a bar favourite in a ready to drink (RTD) format.

Bacardí & Coca-Cola ABV 5% is available in a “sleek” can, with an RRP of £2.30 for the 250ml serving.

It joins Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ (CCEP) portfolio of RTD tie-ups with spirit brands, including Absolut Vodka & Sprite and Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola.

The launch plays reference to the Cuba Libre cocktail - Bacardí rum, Coca-Cola and lime - popularised in the 1900s that has since “become one of the world’s most recognisable drinks,” said CCEP. It marks the next step in CCEP’s strategy to “premiumise the category by bringing world-class brands together,” said Elaine Maher, associate director of alcohol RTDs at CCEP GB.

The new serve offers a “premium alternative” to beer and hard seltzers, designed to appeal to Gen Z and millennial consumers looking for ”simplicity, flavour and heritage” in one easy-to-grab can.

It will be supported by a shopper marketing strategy across multiple channels, with a suite of PoS materials including chiller dump bins, gondola ends and digital shelf strips available to convenience retailers.

A summer marketing campaign will see social media, checkout promotions, OOH advertising and sampling at music festivals and sporting events, said CCEP. “With over a century of heritage, this serve is already one of the world’s most recognisable bar calls. Bringing it into the RTD space meets strong consumer demand for trusted, convenient choices without compromising on quality,” added Maher.