The Raj Aggarwal Golf & Family Day returns for the fourth year, looking to raise money for local charities.

Taking place on Thursday, 1 May 2025, at the Forest of Arden Golf & Hotel Resort in the West Midlands, this special event is held in memory of Raj Aggarwal, a respected retailer who sadly passed away from COVID in 2020.

To date, the event has raised more than £250,000 for worthy causes, including funding a therapy room at Leicester Children’s Hospital, a health and well-being garden at Sheffield Northern General, and supporting children with disabilities, life-limiting conditions, and those in extreme poverty through the Boparan Charitable Trust.

The event has been expanded this year, with activities for non-golfers introduced. For those not wanting to take part in golf, there’s an afternoon of axe throwing, followed by cocktail making.

The activities are followed by an Evening Awards Dinner & Networking, featuring top local and household retailers, alongside the ACS and industry leaders.

