Wholesaler Parfetts has unveiled a major update to its app to enable retailers to purchase more efficiently

Parfetts has unveiled a major update to its app to enable retailers to purchase more efficiently and benefit from improved management information.

The update brings a completely refreshed look and feel, ensuring the app remains a cutting-edge tool for retailers.

The new features include an enhanced accounts section to give retailers greater control over spending and transactions. It now includes the Parfetts card, a spend target infographic, and a personalised spending chart, all aimed at helping users manage their budgets more effectively.

Additionally, retailers can create shopping lists, review previously ordered items for a seamless reordering experience, and easily make online payments.

Melanie Clayton, digital marketing manager at Parfetts, said: “The app provides an elevated level of functionality that enables retailers to work more efficiently and make informed purchasing decisions. Dedicated advertising space within the app also allows suppliers to engage more effectively with retailers, ensuring key promotional messages are brought to life and reach the right audience at the right time.”

Parfetts continues to focus on promotions to help retailers maximise margins. The company’s promotional calendar is now available in the app. Retailers can take advantage of daily deals, supplier takeovers, Big Ticket activations, Go Local promotions and regular trade weeks.

An upgraded barcode scanner offers improved accuracy and speed. By refining this feature, Parfetts has made it even easier for retailers to scan products, check prices, and manage stock levels without delays.

Clayton concluded: “We will continue strengthening our digital offer to ensure retailers benefit from the latest features, specifically designed to make business operations more efficient and profitable. Parfetts remains committed to ensuring that independent retailers have the digital tools and resources they need to help their business thrive.”