The soft drinks super category is made of a number of smaller categories which include carbonates, waters, dilutables, juice drinks, smoothies, mixers and energy drinks as well as dairy based drinks, like ready-to-drink coffee, yogurt drinks, flavoured milk drinks, milk additives and cultured dairy drinks.

In total, the category is worth £12.6bn per annum, making up 36% of drinks expenditure when you exclude milk. The total market grew by 2.1% in the latest 12 months (L12M) versus (vs) last year (LY) and recent good weather relative to last year has boosted category performance in the latest 4 weeks (L4W) with the category growing by 5.3% year on year (YOY). However, growth across the categories varies, with Still Water in strong volume growth, whilst carbonate volumes remain just down on LY. Shots, particularly ginger and turmeric based shots, are helping to grow the still and juice drink volumes year-on-year. Surprisingly, symbols and independents under-trade in waters, meaning the category is a growth opportunity for the channel.

Overall, the symbol and independent channel has a 20.6% share of the soft drinks market which represents a significant over trade relative to food making the super category a very important sector for the channel. However, the symbols and independents channel has lost value share of soft drinks in the L12M vs LY, down 0.4 percentage points partially as a result of the under trade in waters. Recently improved weather has boosted share performance a little, but it is the major multiple grocer convenience channel which looks to have benefitted most from the weather upturn vs LY with growth in value share of 0.8PP in the L4W vs LY. The major multiple grocer convenience channel strong performance is partially driven by the increase in Impulse range YOY and reflects the growing competition that the symbols and independents channel faces in its heartland Impulse market.