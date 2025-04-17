Kettle Chips has announced a collaboration as the official crisps supplier for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Taking place across England from 22 August to 27 September the move will bring more than just crunch to the field. The new partnership unites two influential forces in sport and snacking to inspire more women to get involved in rugby, celebrate the importance of grassroots sport and drive even more positive change for the game.

With the top three activities engaged in by girls entering adulthood being running, workouts and walking, Kettle says it aims to encourage women to explore the benefits of team sports and community, as part of its wider aim to encourage everyone in the UK to access and enjoy rugby.

This year’s women’s tournament is set to be a generational moment for the sport, with the world’s 16 best teams competing in what is set to be the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup to date. Six months away from the exciting opening match in Sunderland, tournament organisers have already sold over 275,000 tickets, surpassing the previous edition by 50%.

The brand will roll out a series of activations designed to support and inspire young adult players and fans. Fabs can xpect limited-edition crisp packs inspired by the tournament and social initiatives that shine a light on the real impact of rugby beyond the scoreboard. These initiatives aim to introduce more families and new fans to the game, creating a powerful moment of unity and championing women’s sport at a global level, while reinforcing the importance of grassroots participation.

Michael Inpong, chief marketing officer at supplier Valeo Foods UK said: “We’re delighted to support women’s rugby from grassroots clubs to an international stage. This partnership resonates well with our brand value of bringing everybody together to share a special moment. Also, like rugby, Kettle brings a great crunch!”