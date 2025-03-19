Glasgow-based supplier Vybey is hoping to tap into the food on the move fixture with the launch of its three-strong range of plant-based, Complete Nutrition bars that take its plant protein knowledge into snacking.

The new offer includes an indulgent, rich and fudgy Chocolate Brownie, a sweet, tart Raspberry White Chocolate and a cool Mint Chocolate.

Made with dates, gluten-free oats, almonds, pea protein, coconut powder and tapioca fibre, these dual focus Brain & Body bars combine 20g of plant-based protein with healthy fats, gut-friendly fibre, and a generous smattering of trusted braincare nutrients that fuel focus, boost memory and bolster all-round cognitive health.

Today, the appeal of protein bars extends far beyond gym fanatics to include any ingredient-savvy individual seeking out a viable, healthier choice confectionery that over-indexes in taste and texture whilst contributing to a healthier, active lifestyle as well as aiding weight management, providing extra energy and stamina, assisting muscle repair and boosting immunity.

Co-founder, Gordon Belch, said: “Our healthy ambitions meant we were never going to confine our expertise to the ‘meal replacement’ drinks aisle. Our hard-earnt learnings within vegan, dairy-free and planet-friendly ingredient decks meant we were perfectly poised to champion the next generation of ‘nutritionally optimal’ snacking bars.”