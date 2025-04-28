Protein bar makers Trek has announced it is launching a naturally high in protein bar, which is also low in sugar.

Usually, the sports nutrition category has leaned heavily on artificial sweeteners, chemicals and animal-derived ingredients to keep sugar content down and protein up, it says.

Now, Trek has become the first brand to crack the code naturally, it adds, by launching the first high protein low sugar bars made with 100% naturally sourced ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, no shortcuts and no compromise.

The core range features soft centres in Choc Caramel and Choc Peanut Butter flavours, coated chocolate and layered with caramel. Joining the line-up is a High Protein Biscoff bar, with a layer of the irreplicable spread, all while achieving a -47% sugar reduction.

Alice Boardman, marketing manager, said: “This isn’t just an NPD story. It’s a turning point for the protein bar category. Just as other food and drink sectors have had to reformulate in response to consumer demand, the same shift is happening in functional snacking – and we’re proud to be leading it.

“This is our boldest launch yet, and we know it’s going to unlock huge incremental growth opportunities for the category.”

The launch will be supported with a social media and digital campaign, sampling and activation across Trek’s key sports and exercise partners, Saracens and Run Through. The range will be available in the wholesale and Convenience channels in may and the rollout will continue throughout Grocery across 2025.