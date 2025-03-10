Kids’ yoghurt brand, Frubes, has been relaunched by Yoplait with a new-look pack in “a bid to drive differentiation, bring fun and excitement, increase loyalty and make Frubes the yoghurt brand of choice for lunchboxes and snacking,” the supplier says.

The new pack design highlights the use of natural flavours, the absence of synthetic colouring and will also carry a message focused on the nutritional benefits within. This focuses on dairy goodness, fortification critical for bone development and a call out on the taste and texture that kids love.

Children will now be able to find a new game on packs. Targeted at children aged 7-13 years-old, the new packs feature QR codes which unlocks characters and skills and there is also £1,000 worth of gaming vouchers up for grabs every month.

Ewa Moxham, head of marketing for Yoplait, said: “Our new packs have been updated to bring the fun we know kids are looking for from their favourite brands and also bring the reassurance we know parents and carers are looking for from a nutritional perspective.

“Keeping our brands relevant is critical to ensuring shoppers pick them up and children want them included as part of their lunch and snack times. We are putting a huge focus on Frubes in 2025 with the aim of bringing new shoppers into the kids’ yoghurt category and retaining our existing loyal consumers.”

The Frubes re-launch is being supported by £1.5m marketing investment which includes online videos, VOD advertising, digital out of home advertising, social and influencer campaigns.