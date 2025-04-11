Cold brewer Unconform is broadening its flavour range this May with three ready to drink (RTD) vegan brews that blend Arabica beans with healthy nootropics.

The range spans Flat White with Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Bilboa & Vitamin 12, Salted Caramel with Inulin and Turmeric and Mocha, containing Niacin & Biotin

Cold brew, one of North America’s most vibrant food lobbies is a small but bustling £10m drinks category in the UK that is nevertheless predicted to climb beyond £29m by 2027. Seen by many as a natural, more sophisticated alternative to mass market energy drinks, this is a smoother, less bitter tasting coffee vision that doesn’t rely on sugar to showcase the complex nuances of coffee.

Positioned as a classier, more discerning alternative to sugary iced coffees, cold brew is building an enviable head of steam within younger coffee-appreciating audiences looking for a mid-morning/after lunch pick-me-up or a credible evening alternative to alcohol.

Unconform’s Yusuf Amanullah, said: “Although our first foray into cold brew coffee, we knew this was merely the opening salvo within cutting-edge cold brew innovation. Unconform identifies the scope for supercharged cold brew beverages to go the extra distance as the perfect host for beneficial vitamins, spices and plants to create oat milk coffee with authentic wellness upsides.”

The 250ml cans each carry an RRP of £2.49.

