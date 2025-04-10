From new flavour innovations to a brand trying to reinvent the ‘Happy Hour’ at home, the National Convenience Show was buzzing with alcohol RTDs. Check out NPDs and some familiar favourites making waves in the category.

Diageo presents new Cîroc RTD

Stepping into the Diageo stand felt like being instantly transported to a tropical paradise. Visitors had the chance to get their hands on Cîroc’s latest sparkling vodka-based RTD-Cîroc Colada (rsp: £2.75/250ml).

The new addition joins Cîroc Red Berry (launched August 2024), Cîroc Summer Citrus and Cîroc Tropical Passion (both launched February 2024).

Diageo said the NPD would tap into the ‘tropical’ trend, ranked the second most popular flavour profile in Super-Premium Vodka, according to Nielsen.

Absolut Vodka & Sprite debuts new watermelon flavour

Visitors had the chance to hold and taste Absolut Vodka & Sprite’s new watermelon flavour.

Following the RTD’s first launch into convenience in February 2024, the new addition (RRP: £2.30/250ml) “would complement the existing range while bringing something fresh and exciting to the mix”.

Innovation is at the heart of the Sprite’s RTD portfolio this year, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said. ”The launch of our watermelon variant is a game-changing moment – not just for Absolut Vodka & Sprite, but for the entire category.”

Ball-shaped RTDs wow crowds

Eye-catchy orb-shaped RTDs filled fridges at Buzzball’s stand. The cocktail-inspired brand had all of its seven flavours on display: Pornstar Martini, Chilli Mango, Choc Tease, Espresso Martini, Lotta Colada, Strawberry ’Rita and Tequilla ’Rita.

Its mission is to create fun, innovative cocktails for the world. “If we had to sum up our vision statement in three words, it would be Reinventing Happy Hour.”

Campari launches ready-to-serve Aperol Spritz

Visitors at the NCS were wooed by Campari’s decision to bottle up its orange apertif Aperol into a ready-to-serve version of the classic Aperol Spritz cocktail.

New to the market last month, the NPD combines a “unique recipe” of citrus oil infused with precious herbs and roots, sparkling wine and soda.

The multipack of 4X200ml (RRP:£13) is exclusive to Waitrose, Amazon and Ocado before rolling out to Asda and Tesco in April and convenience from mid-May.

Four Loko unveils latest NPD

RTD brand Four Loko showcased its bestsellers while giving visitors an exclusive look at its recently launched NPD - Camo Mango (RRP:£3.49/440ml).

The brand said it would build strong partnerships with retailers at the show while highlighting its commitment to delivering “category-defining” products.

“Our aim is to celebrate the incredible success of Four Loko while providing retailers with the tools to tap into the growing RTD category,” said Clark Mcllroy, managing director at Red Star Brands. “We are excited to demonstrate how our bold range, dynamic campaigns, and retailer activations can drive incremental sales and consumer loyalty.”

Gypsy Spirits lands in the UK

New to the UK market, Michigan-based vodka & gin brand Gypsy Spirits aims to “revolutionising” the RTD category with a line of sugar-free, carb-free and gluten-free beverages.

Visitors had the chance to sip on the brand’s portfolio of 8% vodka-based RTDs: Vodka with Ginger Beer and Lime, Vodka with Iced Tea and Lemonade and Vodka with Wildberry and Pomegrante.