To satisfy what it calls a demand for both great taste and healthy choices, Tropicana has created Fresh & Light, a new range of expertly blended fruit juice drinks to provide a great tasting, refreshing drink with 30% less sugar naturally, compared to the market average blended juice or apple and grape juice.

“The juice category has seen a decline in shoppers due to the rising cost of fruit juice and concerns over sugar intake, so Tropicana has addressed those with the launch of Fresh & Light,” said Sophie Loveday-Davies, Tropicana marketing manager.

“More than one third of consumers have claimed that sugar was the main driver for them reducing or stopping juice consumption* so we have created Fresh & Light, made with pressed fruits blended with water to provide a reduced sugar and refreshing juice drink for the whole family. In addition to offering 30% less sugar than traditional fruit juice, Tropicana Fresh & Light is also priced at an affordable entry point to branded juices, offering consumers a healthy, refreshing option that won’t break the bank,” Loveday-Davies adds.

All five SKUs will be available from Sainsbury’s, Spar, Nisa and Amazon Fresh from the end of April, and Morrisons and Tesco from early May onwards. Tropicana Fresh & Light 850ml has a RRP of £2.75.