Schweppes has entered the alcoholic ready-to-drink category for the first time as it looks to turn around flagging sales.

It has unveiled Schweppes Mix, a sub-brand “designed for pre-party moments and at-home enjoyment”.

A duo of serves – Gin Twist and Paloma Bliss – have launched across grocery and convenience from this month (rsp: £2.20/250ml).

Gin Twist was a “crisp, citrus-forward blend with a clean, refreshing finish”, while Paloma Bliss offered “a bold balance of grapefruit and tequila”.

Schweppes had “a legacy built on trust, flavour and craft” and had “long been a popular mixer brand for bartenders and consumers alike”, said UK supplier Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

“Schweppes Mix is rooted in craft and credibility – a cocktail range made with the same expertise that’s earned Schweppes its place behind the bar for over 200 years,” said Elaine Maher, associate director for alcohol ready-to-drink at CCEP GB. “This is a mixologist’s choice, reimagined for modern drinkers – offering bold flavour combinations, premium spirits and ultimate convenience.

“Whether it’s getting ready to go out or hosting friends at home, we’re helping consumers serve up the perfect start to any night with confidence.”

Alcoholic drinks NPD has been a growing focus for CCEP in recent years. Earlier this month, the supplier rolled out Bacardí & Coca-Cola – a pre-mix made with Coca-Cola and Bacardí rum – in the UK.

It joins a lineup that also includes Absolut & Sprite and Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola.