Pringles Blazin’ Fried Chicken (RRP: £2.75/160g) has entered into convenience following a “successful” roll-out across grocery.

The new flavour was launched in collaboration with footballer Cole Palmer and is set to create “huge opportunites for retailers”, said the Kellanova-owned brand.

It joins the brand’s Hot range - Smokin’ BBQ Ribs, Kickin’ Sour Cream, and Sweet Chilli - and was designed in response to increased demand for spicy snack varieties, a trend that has grown by 23% across Europe, it said.

It was inspired by the popular Nashville-style chicken from the US, voted one of the most appealing meat-style flavour options by Pringles fans.

Meanwhile, Google searches for Nashville-style chicken in the UK have soared by 120% in the past 12 months.

“We know it’s been a hit in the grocery channel, and we’re excited to keep sales hot by giving convenience retailers the opportunity to capitalise on this trend,” said Seanáin McGuigan, Pringles brand manager UKI.

“Partnering with Cole Palmer for the launch of Blazin’ Fried Chicken was a no brainer – he’s infamous for being a cool operator, so it was a lot of fun to turn up the heat and see whether he could handle our Hot range! With this increased brand visibility and investment, retailers should ensure their shelves are stocked to meet demand.”

The new variant is available to retailers from Bestway, Dhamecha, Parfetts, Sugro and Unitas.