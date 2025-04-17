Philip Morris Limited (PML) has added a new flavour to its Terea range.

Terea Silver (RRP: £7) marks the 16th flavour to join the tobacco sticks collection, exclusively designed for use with PML’s heated tobacco device, Iqos Iluma.

Retailers can take advantage of POR offers on the NPD, which would complement stock ranges and offer more choice for for Iqos users that prefer Amber, Sienna and Russet variants, said the company.

The new flavour offers a ”balanced, toasted tobacco blend gently refined with light aroma notes of spicy herbs,” PML added.

“The launch of new Terea Silver is a further step forward on our mission to support adult smokers in making the switch away from smoking cigarettes,” said Anthony Loinsard, head of Iqos, UK and Ireland at PML.

“For some adult smokers, having responsible access to a preferred flavour can be an important factor in making the switch from smoking cigarettes. By expanding the range, retailers also have more opportunity to offer their customers real tobacco satisfaction that can help them stay away from cigarettes for good,” Loinsard added.