Philip Morris Limited (PML) has “stepped up” its fight against the illicit trade with the appointment of Catherine Goger as Illicit Trade Prevention Manager.

In this new role, Goger would be responsible for operations to tackle the sale illicit products in the UK, continuing the company’s working relationships with local authorities and supporting PML’s Field Force and retail partners, said the company.

Since joining Philip Morris International (PMI) in 2022, she has led the Fraud Prevention Team at Philip Morris Japan.

Prior to PMI , Goger’s career involved fighting money laundering and corruption across Latin America, Asia, and Europe. She also held senior positions at Ernst and Young, HSBC and Prudential.

Her background in fighting illegal activity would make her well-equipped to understand how illicit operations impact legitimate retailers’ businesses and strategies to overcome them, said PML.

“I am passionate about fighting illicit trade, as I have seen first-hand the - often horrific - outcomes from these illegal activities,” said Goger. “Spending time out in the field joining test purchases with our undercover team, I was astounded by the brazenness of irresponsible retailers – with illicit tobacco products openly available.

“There needs to be more awareness of the illicit trade and the negative impact it has on both responsible retailers’ businesses and on public health.”

PML stands by its retail partners, aiming to provide them with guidance and support in the fight against illicit trade, it said.