Carlsberg Britvic is expanding its 7UP range to include a Pink Lemonade variant.

The zero-sugar offering is available now in 330ml cans, 500ml bottles (both in plain or price-marked packs), two litre bottles and multipacks of eight 330ml cans.

Pink Lemonade is the brand’s first new launch since 2020 and aims to capitalise on Carlsberg Britvic research which shows that the colour pink cues flavour, hydration, and refreshment, making the eye-catching pink liquid and packaging a key factor in driving shopper engagement. Initially available across selected retailers, it will then become more widely available in grocery, convenience and foodservice, and will be backed by a multi-million pound campaign launching this summer, including OOH, social, influencers, PR and shopper marketing.

Ben Parker, VP Sales – Off Trade at Carlsberg Britvic, said: “7UP Pink Lemonade represents a fresh twist for what is such a popular brand. As one of the largest brands in the fruit-flavoured carbonates retail space, bringing in £77m in Retail Sales Value, it presents an exciting opportunity for consumers and retailers. We want to continue growing the category with exciting innovation, offering a drink that not only delivers on taste but also visually stands out on shelves to catch the eye of shoppers. We really look forward to seeing consumers trying the product and retailers and stockists benefiting from a launch that creates a buzz in the soft drinks space.”