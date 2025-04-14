Peroni has launched a digital platform called Club Peroni, designed to incentivise consumers and support retailers in driving sales.

The loyalty site allows Peroni shoppers to collect points and win a raft of prizes when buying in the off-trade.

Points can be exchanged in the ‘Reward Shop’ section of the site for a chance to win event tickets or receive money-off coupons, free drinks, merchandise and experiences.

Shoppers can redeem points by signing up to the site, scanning the QR code on any pack and then submitting their receipt through the platform to confirm purchase.

The Italian beer breand said there are opportunities available for retailers to integrate their own loyalty programmes on the platform and offer exclusive tailored promotions such as money-off offers.

Customers who sign up to Club Peroni can enter a competition to win a pair of tickets to American Express presents BST Hyde Park on 28 June, headlined by country singer-songwrite Zach Bryan.

“Club Peroni is designed to enhance retailers’ existing loyalty programmes. The scheme works behind the scenes without adding extra steps for consumers or our trade partners,” said Rob Hobart, marketing director at Asahi UK.

“It complements their existing loyalty programmes by driving more engaged shoppers to stores, handing off seamlessly to their systems, and increasing sales opportunities.”