KP Snacks has launched a multi-channel marketing campaign for Tyrrells.

Running until the end of May, the campaign will feature across TV, Video on Demand (VOD), OOH, and social channels.

The campaign highlights Tyrrells’ quality and flavour credentials with its “Tyrrellbly, Tyrrellbly Tasty” tagline, and will showcase the core range and the new Roasted Chicken & Sage flavour. The creative uses classic Pathé footage and visuals and playful elements, including comically oversized ingredients, to engage consumers.

As well as standalone TV ads, the campaign will feature across ITV, Channel 4, and Sky’s VOD platform.

Marketing manager at Tyrrells Jane Jones said: “Our new Spring campaign aims to keep Tyrrells front of mind for key sharing occasions, including Easter and bank holidays. The new campaign reminds consumers of Tyrrells’ quality credentials, driving engagement with Britain’s favourite premium crisp brand.”