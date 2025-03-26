Mars UK has announced Kerry Cavanaugh (above) as general manager of Mars Drinks & Treats for the UK and Ireland. In his new role, he is leading Mars Drinks & Treats, shaping the vision and delivery of the unit which aims to take the iconic brands to new snacking categories using fast innovation - from milk drinks to high protein, snack bars to foodservice.

Kerry has over 21 years’ experience in sales and marketing, where he’s become an expert in category growth and creating value. He joined Mars Wrigley in 2014 and was appointed marketing director there in 2018, leading the business through a period of transformation and significant change.

Kerry takes the reins from Mars Drinks & Treats founder and general manager Michelle Frost. Speaking of the move, he said: “It’s an honor to take on this role. The Drinks & Treats segment at Mars is home to some of the most exciting innovations in snacking, and by working closely with our valued co-manufacturers and distributors we’re able to drive fast-paced innovation and push the boundaries with new creations through our iconic brands that everyone knows and loves”

In light of this move, Emma Thornton (pictured) has been appointed as Marketing Director UKI for Mars Wrigley. She has been with Mars for 18 years, having joined on the graduate scheme in 2005. She’s held several marketing roles within both UK-wide and regional teams, across both petcare and Mars Wrigley, gaining extensive experience in portfolio transformation, brand building, and people leadership.